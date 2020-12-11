My Hero Academia Art Imagines Bakugo Katsuki's Purr-fect Makeover

✖

My Hero Academia's explosive hero of Bakugo has been gaining a lot of headlines recently thanks in part to revealing his hero name in the latest arc of the manga, the Paranormal Liberation War, and one fan artist has decided to make good use of the character's notoriety by combining the rival of Deku with a fiery feline! With Bakugo set to remain a big part of the franchise moving forward in both the manga and the anime, it's clear that "Great Explosion Murder God Dynamight" has a bright future ahead of him as he works toward becoming a professional hero!

Bakugo might be one of the most powerful Quirk using students of UA Academy, having used his powers to be the winner of the Sports Festival Arc earlier in the story of Class 1-A, but he still clearly has a long way to go when it comes to understanding what it means to be a hero and a "Symbol of Peace". Much like the current number one hero of Endeavor, Bakugo's personality is quite off-putting when it comes to interacting with the citizens of the populace he is looking to protect, which hilariously came into view during the latest season wherein he was working alongside Shoto Todoroki in order to gain his provisional her license to wrangle a number of super-powered toddlers!

Twitter Artist NSTime23 shared this amazing fusion that imagines what the hot-headed hero of Bakugo would have looked like if he were to let loose his human persona and instead use his explosive Quirk as a fiery feline to add new levels of adorableness to the anime franchise that has become so popular from Kohei Horikoshi:

During one of the latest entries in My Hero Academia's manga, fans of Bakugo were left on the edge of their seats as Shigaraki, the villainous leader of the League of Villains, nearly caused the death of the rival of Deku. Though Bakugo was able to survive, it certainly doesn't mean that he is in the clear as the number of casualties on both the sides of the heroes and villains has been astronomical so far!

What do you think of this adorable new take on Bakugo? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy!