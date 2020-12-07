My Hero Academia: Bakugo's Hero Name Is an Homage to All Might

✖

My Hero Academia is moving forward with its most intense arc yet, and fans are more invested than ever. The ongoing Raid arc has unfolded spectacularly in the manga, but it has led to the deaths of hundreds or thousands now. This past week notched up things with a revelation from Bakugo Katsuki, and it seems his hero name has more hidden to it than we think.

If you aren't caught up with the manga, you should know Bakugo is back in action. The hero was put on the sidelines awhile back after he took a hit from Shigaraki, but he has caught a second wind all thanks to Best Jeanist. The pro hero has come out of hiding to fight in the Raid given how sideways it is going. And when Best Jeanist checks on his former intern, Bakugo gives his new hero name.

Why Bakugo’s hero name is an explosion of puns: 大爆殺神・

ダイナマイト (dainamaito) “Great Explosion Murder God • Dynamite” ① In JP, All Might was written as オールマイト (o-ru maito) so Bkg has the マイト (maito) part similar with All Might. pic.twitter.com/BYzesic5BX — Deku’s•Notebook🧨 || Bakugo’s•Sweat No.1 Drink (@redandblonde420) December 6, 2020

Now, in English, the official translation for Bakugo's name is Great Explosion Murder God Dynamite. It seems likely this name will just be shortened to Dynamite moving forward, and despite everyone in My Hero Academia hating on the childish name, it does directly reference All Might.

When you look at the name in Japanese, Bakguo's hero name is spelt ダイナマイト at the end. This word translates as Dynamite, and it connects to All Might in an important way. The Symbol of Peace's name is written as オールマイト in Japanese, so the two names share マイト. So in a sense, Dynamite could be written as Dynamight in this fictional universe, and we're pretty stoked about that. So if you eve doubted Bakugo's love of All Might - well, you can think again.

What do you think about Bakugo's name? Do you think the hero name will stick? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.