My Hero Academia Art Brings Shoto's New Flashfire to Life

✖

UA Academy is currently in the throes of its Final Arc and each of the young heroes that we've come to know over the course of the Shonen series is getting placed into a dire situation. With the current chapters of My Hero Academia seeing Dabi and Shoto Todoroki squaring off, one fan has decided to give Shoto's ultimate attack a splash of color, imaging the full depth of this devastating attack which might be the only way to defeat Dabi.

For those following along with the manga, the latest chapter didn't just set the stage for the battle between Shoto Todoroki and Dabi, but it also took the opportunity to explore the past of the villainous members of the League of Villains. With Dabi formerly being Touya Todoroki, the son of Endeavor and the brother to Shoto, his accident using his Quirk under his dire training regiment saw him being "saved" by All For One. With the powerful villain looking to mold Dabi into a potential replacement for Shigaraki, should things go wrong with the heir for All For One, the son of Endeavor eventually found himself on the dark side all the same, attempting to get revenge for his father choosing Shoto as the next big hero.

Twitter Artist Vihurah shared this new take on Shoto's ultimate technique, Flashfire Phosphor, which the son of Endeavor is using in an attempt to defeat his brother Dabi in a battle that might decide the future for Hero Society and the Todoroki family as a whole:

As it stands, Shoto is apparently the only hero that Endeavor and the other professional crime fighters feel will be able to defeat his older brother, with Dabi burning away a large percentage of his own skin to unleash the full potential of his Quirk. With the blue flames exhibited from his body seemingly able to burn away anything in its path, it won't be easy for Shoto to take down his brother. With the Todoroki family civil war just being one part of the Final Arc of My Hero Academia, creator Kohei Horikoshi is certainly looking to end things with a bang.

What do you think of this fresh take on Shoto Todoroki's most powerful move to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.