My Hero Academia Artist Bloodies Bakugo in New Sketch

Time and time again, Bakugo has ranked as the most popular character introduced in My Hero Academia, with both season six and the Final Arc set to have major roles for the explosive young hero. While the hot-headed crime fighter still has a long way to go before he can make it to the pros, he has proven himself more than once during his career as a student at UA Academy. Now, an assistant to creator Kohei Horikoshi has shared a battle-damaged Bakugo, proving how Deku's rival has become so popular.

Throughout both the sixth season of the anime and the Final Arc currently taking place in the pages of the manga, Bakugo's life has been in question as many fans believe that the explosive young crime fighter might be on the chopping block before My Hero Academia comes to a close. Despite his popularity, Bakugo's passing might be the explosion that Midoriya would need to unleash his inner rage and save Hero Society in the process. Luckily for "Dynamight", his life was saved in his fight against Shigaraki recently thanks to Edgeshot coming in with an amazing save that might see Bakugo surviving to see how the Shonen series comes to an end.

Yoshinori, the assistant to Kohei Horikoshi, has shared countless art pieces via their Twitter Account, with many of them focusing on Mirko, younger versions of Class 1-A heroes, and this latest taking the opportunity to imagine a much bloodier Bakugo than what we normally see:

Bakugo has come a long way since he was first introduced in My Hero Academia, perhaps changing more than any other character in the Shonen's history as he went from being a bully to learning the meaning of teamwork and respecting Deku for his acts of heroism. On top of his personality changes, Bakugo has learned how to better master his Quirks during his short career, which is saying something considering how strong the most popular character has grown thanks to the numerous battles he faced. While it's entirely possible that Dynamight doesn't survive the fight against All For One, Horikoshi and his assistants might keep him alive based on his popularity alone.

Do you foresee Bakugo managing to survive the Final Arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.