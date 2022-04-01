My Hero Academia Artist Shares New Take On Kirby with New Art

My Hero Academia is in the final throes of its series, with the manga currently showing readers the final fight between the heroes of UA Academy and the villains under the control of All For One. Now, with the artists behind the series continuing to bring the adventures of Deku and his friends to life, one assistant to creator Kohei Horikoshi has taken the opportunity to step into the world of Nintendo by giving a fresh take on the pink mascot known as Kirby.

Much like Kirby, Deku and his crime-fighting friends have had plenty of video games under their belt, with most of the entries seeing both the heroes and villains created by Kohei Horikoshi bashing heads against one another. With the series in its final arc, it will be interesting to see how many additional games the Shonen franchise is able to create if and when the story of Class 1-A comes to a close. With the series set to focus on some of the biggest fights of the story of UA Academy to date, there certainly will be plenty of fodder and battles for future video games to adapt.

My Hero Academia artist, Yoko Akiyama, shared this new take on Kirby in a post-apocalyptic landscape via their Official Twitter Account, proving that the manga artist is definitely able to stretch their legs when it comes to bringing other popular figures from the world of pop culture to life:

This fall, the anime will dive into the biggest battle of the adaptation to date, as Shigaraki and his crew take control of a brand new force that is a combination of both the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army. With the finale of the previous season showing the heroes assembling to fight this new threat to the world, expect some major casualties from both sides of the aisle as the battle determines the fate of hero society.

While the manga is currently telling what Horikoshi has confirmed is the final arc of My Hero Academia, expect some big moments before the story of Class 1-A comes to an end.

What do you think of Akiyama's take on Nintendo's resident pink puffball?