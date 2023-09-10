My Hero Academia Hypes the Manga's Best Moments in New Music Video: Watch

My Hero Academia's manga has been running at full steam towards its grand finale, and My Hero Academia is taking the time to celebrate everything that's happened so far with a special music video hyping up the biggest moments yet! Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia manga series recently celebrated its 9th Anniversary running in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and the series is a lot different from how it used to look in the very beginning. It's been such a ride for Izuku Midoriya and the other young heroes of Class 1-A since they enrolled in U.A. Academy.

It's kind of wild to remember that it's really only been the first year that Deku and the others have been fighting villains as active heroes, and even less so since they got their Provisional Licenses to do so. With the Final Act of the My Hero Academia making everything much more intense than ever before, it's now a good time to look back on everything that's happened to the young heroes with a special new music video featuring the very first opening theme from the series, "My Day" as performed by Porno Graffiti. Check it out below:

How to Catch Up With My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia has quite the bust future ahead of it as the anime has announced that Season 7 of the series is now in the works picking up with the Final Act that got started in the second half of the sixth season. A new My Hero Academia movie has been announced as well, but neither have revealed any release dates or windows as of the time of this writing. You can now catch up with the anime's six seasons (and My Hero Academia: Two Heroes movie) streaming with Crunchyroll.

As for the My Hero Academia manga, you can catch up with the three most recent chapters completely for free with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library (and the entire back catalog with a paid subscription). They tease the last volume of the manga as such, The ultimate war between heroes and villains looms in the near future as both sides regroup. Japan's heroes weave their plans in the lead-up, but will spies within U.A. give it all away? The Hero Course students will have their parts to play as well, and Midoriya himself will have a major role. If things work out, the heroes hope to divide and conquer, but even the best-laid plans rarely survive contact with the enemy…"

What are some of your favorite moments in the My Hero Academia manga so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!