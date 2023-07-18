My Hero Academia Artist Unleashes Toga’s Fury in New Sketch

My Hero Academia might be in the final throes of the fight featuring Uravity and the sinister Toga. Looking to end in a way that many manga readers didn’t see coming, the final arc is continuing to widdle down some of the major battles that will decide the future of Hero Society. In honor of the blood-drinking villain that has become a fan favorite in the anime community, an artist that helped to expand the UA Academy universe has created a new take on the antagonist as the final battle rages on.

Without venturing too far into spoiler territory, the recent chapters of My Hero Academia’s manga have seen Toga unleash hell upon the unsuspecting populace of Hero Society. Using the Quirk of Twice, Toga has become a character that is so powerful that many onlookers believe that she is the harbinger of the “Quirk Singularity Theory”. For some time, scientists in this fictional shonen universe have come to the consensus that Quirks are becoming stronger with each generation and uniting a number of powers into one being. As new Quirk wielders become stronger, Toga is the perfect example of a young person whose powers are far beyond the vast majority of the population.

My Toga Academia

Thanks to the popularity of My Hero Academia, a number of spin-off series have been created to further flesh out the world of superheroes and supervillains. While the likes of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes follow characters that don’t attend UA Academy, My Hero Academia: Team-Up Missions focuses specifically on Class 1-A and their adventures outside of the main series. Drawn by artist Yoko Akiyama, the Team-Up Mission creator gave fans a new take on Toga.

My Hero Academia’s anime is currently working on its seventh season following the explosive end of its prior outing. While it hasn’t been confirmed as to whether this will be the last season of the series, the anime adaptation is moving closer to the grand finale. Creator Kohei Horikoshi has yet to state how many additional chapters will be released before Class 1-A rides off into the sunset, but it’s sure to end in quite a grandiose fashion.

What do you think of this fresh take on Toga? Do you think the villain will survive My Hero Academia's final arc?