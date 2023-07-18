My Hero Academia Explains Why Toga Loved Izuku So Much

My Hero Academia saw Himiko Toga fall dangerously in love with Izuku Midoriya for seemingly no reason, but the newest chapter of the My Hero Academia manga has explained why Toga had so much love for the young hero in the first place! Toga has been one of the most curious villains to see fleshed out through the course of the Final Act of the long running manga series as glimpses into her past have revealed that her views on love were misconstrued and seen as monstrous by those around her. This was especially true of a past crush she had on someone that seemingly looked like Izuku.

But the final battles between the heroes and villains had kicked off a downward spiral for Toga as she began the fights with Izuku turning down her surprising rejection in full. This started Toga on a much more frustrated well of emotions that started to spring out. With Ochaco finally getting through to her in the latest My Hero Academia chapter, and the hero and villain dishing out on all of their truths, Toga explains that Izuku really did remind her of a boy that she used to like in the past but couldn’t pursue due to her more complicated desires.

My Hero Academia: Why Toga Loved Izuku Explained

While Toga no longer has the same love for Izuku that she did before he rejected her final confession (and it thus twisted into a hatred and violence against the world of heroes overall), My Hero Academia Chapter 394 sees Ochaco and Toga finally talk with one another and breakdown with the full slate of their emotions they have been holding back this entire time. It’s here that Ochaco confesses that she truly loves Izuku and it brought her to this fight in the first place, and with this moment Toga starts to reveal her own inner feelings as well.

Explaining that she falls in love hard and fast, Toga reveals that Izuku actually reminded her of a boy named Saito that she used to like in the past. She loved the blood pumping through him, but couldn’t ask him for it because she’d be branded a freak for that desire. It’s why she was so angry at Izuku and Ochaco before as they would scold her in the same way everyone else did. It wasn’t until Ochaco finally heard her out and understood her at her level that Toga finally relented. So it seems like Toga’s finally moving on from this held loves.

