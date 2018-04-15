‘My Hero Academia’: Todoroki and Thor Unite For ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Collab

Subbed the #BokuNoHeroAcademia Avengers Collaboration video with Todoroki introducing Thor! If Todoroki is Thor…then does that imply that perhaps his “mischievous and villainous brother” is…Dabi…? Enjoy~ pic.twitter.com/A6WgHY5m1e — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochii) April 12, 2018

With the highly-anticipated release of the third Avengers film, Avengers: Infinity War, a little under two weeks away, the excitement and hype for has bubbled over and reached the world of anime.

Uniting with the biggest superhero anime series My Hero Academia, which has just started its third season, the film has gotten a new line of special trailers featuring My Hero Academia characters. Such as this one between Todoroki and Thor.

Over on Twitter, My Hero Academia revealed its special collaboration with Avengers: Infinity War through a set of posters and trailers. Stating that “The Hero Collaboration is here” the announcement revealed with a special poster placing Todoroki in the same spot as Thor in the Avengers: Infinity War poster along with a few neat trailers.

Matching Todoroki to the famous Avenger much like My Hero Academia‘s Izuku comparison to Captain America, this Todoroki and Thor focused trailer draws parallels between the two characters as they both use natural elements to win the day, have fathers with spectacular powers, both of them fight with all of their passion…and both could have a mischievous brother who is often a villain.

Whether or not you are a fan of both properties, it is admittedly cool to see such a high profile crossover between these two distinct worlds. Fans often draw comparisons between My Hero Academia‘s heroes and superheroes in the West often, such as this trailer combining the two, and to see them officially mingling is mind-blowing.

Avengers: Infinity War is set to hit theaters on April 27, one week earlier than its original release date of May 4. Marvel is set to follow up that blockbuster with Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and the currently untitled Avengers: Infinity War sequel on May 3, 2019.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3. The film will cover a story not seen in the originalmanga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.