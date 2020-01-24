My Hero Academia Explodes With Genderbent Bakugo Cosplay

With each Shonen Series, normally, there is some sort of rival that is included to present new challenges to the main hero, and My Hero Academia is no different. Introducing the hot headed foil to Midoriya in the form of Bakugo, the young student at UA Academy has had numerous chances to shine in the span of the franchise. With Bakugo, his quirk of releasing explosions from his body definitely matches his short fuse, as even when he won the the Sports Festival, his rage could barely be contained. Now, one fan has decided to create an amazing gender bending cosplay that brings the powerful teenager to life from Class 1-A.

Bakugo in the anime hasn’t been given much to do in the fourth season of My Hero Academia, left out of the operation against Overhaul and his villainous Yakuza organization. In the manga however, big things are beginning to happen for the hot tempered hero as he has just wrapped up his work study alongside both Midoriya and Shoto Todoroki under the current number one hero in the world, following All Might’s retirement, Endeavor. Learning how to better control his powers and becoming stronger every day, Bakugo is going to need these new skills as the Paranormal Liberation Front draws closer.

Reddit Cosplayer Waltzer64 shared their wife’s cosplay that shows off a brand new side to the hero who seems just a day away from becoming a full blown villain, thanks in part to his inability to control his emotions and his growing resentment of Midoriya as My Hero Academia continues:

Bakugo’s biggest moment in the anime so far came when he discovered Midoriya’s connection to All Might, dynamically changing the relationship between these two young heroes forever. With both Deku and Bakugo matching quirks against one another, we still have yet to see who would be the definitive winner in a fight against one another. Eventually, however, we may just see a final fight take place between these two.

What do you think of this Bakugo cosplay?

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.