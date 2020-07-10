My Hero Academia Fans Melt Over One Actor's Ultra-Supportive Parents
My Hero Academia's Bakugo is one of the biggest characters of the franchise, acting as a rival to Midoriya and adding some spice into Class 1-A with his fiery temper and explosive Quirk, and the English voice actor for the UA Academy student, Clifford Chapin, pulled on fans' heart strings by sharing the support his parents show for his career choice. With the coronavirus pandemic delaying a number of different anime franchises, the anime from Studio Bones was mostly able to avoid this in the original Japanese version thanks to finishing season four before COVID affected the world!
Clifford Chapin shared his parents' support of his voice acting career, posting a picture of his father wearing a mask with Bakugo printed on the front of it, showing that the voice actor's family is all aboard when it comes to celebrating the path that their son has chosen:
If my dad was able to find a mask he thinks is cool to wear, so can you. Wear a mask. #MyHeroAcademia #CoolestDad https://t.co/O9Wxx5f2JA— Clifford Chapin (@CliffordChapin) July 4, 2020
What do you think of Bakugo's parents level of support? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!
A Cool Mask Indeed
that's one cool mask pic.twitter.com/ratxFiUzeZ— ⒾⓋⒶⓃ (@xIvanRamirezx) July 4, 2020
Tiger King For The Win
There are indeed some pretty cool masks out there........ 😏🤣 pic.twitter.com/A8lSpBAIGG— Nicole (@nmandyyy) July 4, 2020
The Content We Need
WHOLESOME CONTENT 👏👏👏— Katelyn Barr 🐙 #BLACKLIVESMATTER (@KBeeThatsMe) July 4, 2020
A Cool Dad For Sure
Your Dad totally rocks! #TrueHero #WearAMask— Koko-Sweet #BlackLivesMatters✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 (@Kokomatsu17) July 4, 2020
10 Out Of 10
Best dad 10/10 IGN— Peyton 💞 (@PeyYourTab) July 4, 2020
Bakugo Agrees
Best Dad ever! pic.twitter.com/epAuYKoG7M— ミツィ 💕☮️🌈 (@MitziAnimeMama) July 4, 2020
There Are Lots Of Bakugo Masks To Choose From
He’s got good taste and common sense :) I’m gonna wear one like this :3 pic.twitter.com/hkUbHhv98G— Kunaal Purohit (@Darth_Kunaal) July 4, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.