My Hero Academia Fans Melt Over One Actor's Ultra-Supportive Parents

My Hero Academia's Bakugo is one of the biggest characters of the franchise, acting as a rival to Midoriya and adding some spice into Class 1-A with his fiery temper and explosive Quirk, and the English voice actor for the UA Academy student, Clifford Chapin, pulled on fans' heart strings by sharing the support his parents show for his career choice. With the coronavirus pandemic delaying a number of different anime franchises, the anime from Studio Bones was mostly able to avoid this in the original Japanese version thanks to finishing season four before COVID affected the world!

Clifford Chapin shared his parents' support of his voice acting career, posting a picture of his father wearing a mask with Bakugo printed on the front of it, showing that the voice actor's family is all aboard when it comes to celebrating the path that their son has chosen:

If my dad was able to find a mask he thinks is cool to wear, so can you. Wear a mask. #MyHeroAcademia #CoolestDad https://t.co/O9Wxx5f2JA — Clifford Chapin (@CliffordChapin) July 4, 2020

