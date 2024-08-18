My Hero Academia Season 7 Shines With the Anime’s Best Fight Since Overhaul

My Hero Academia isn’t called one of the greatest shonen anime for no reason. In the modern era, Deku and his classmates have taken the industry to new heights. Thanks to Studio Bones, Deku has become a successor to greats like Naruto Uzumaki, and he has honored that legacy with some seriously plus ultra moments. And this week, My Hero Academia season seven broke boundaries by releasing one of its greatest fights to date.

The whole thing came to life with My Hero Academia episode 151 as it followed Deku once he arrived at U.A. High School. It is there the hero was slapped by reality as he took in the carnage before him. Shigaraki was not only able to take down the pros on site, but he managed to kill Bakugo. The boy’s life now hinges on Edgeshot’s risky revival measures, and with that uncertainly weighing upon him, Deku goes berserk.

Before he can lose his cool entirely, Mirio is able to hone Deku’s rage, and he uses that emotion to kickstart his final fight with Shigaraki. The battle is nothing short of gorgeous, and you can see why in the slides below. From its color to its choreo and pacing, “A Chain of Events, Across the Ages” is a masterclass in animation. The episode is not only the most visually stunning of season seven, but it ranks as one of the best we’ve ever seen from My Hero Academia. So if you thought Studio Bones was going to nerf Deku vs Shigaraki, you better think again.

Want to catch up on the anime? My Hero Academia can be found streaming on Hulu and Crunchyroll. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies.”

What do you think about the most recent episode of My Hero Academia season seven? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!

