This Homemade My Hero Academia Cosplay Does Best Jeanist Justice

Best Jeanist is one of the highest ranking heroes in the world of My Hero Academia, and also one of the most ridiculous appearing. The pro hero who has the ability to stop enemies in their tracks if they are wearing clothes thanks to his quirk, is currently ranked as the number three hero in the world behind the likes of Endeavor and Hawks. Though he managed to make a name for himself via his actions and heroic deeds, he has recently taken a hiatus following his crushing defeat at the hands of All For One. Now, one fan made an ingenious homemade cosplay that perfectly shows off the denim fashion sense of this well known professional hero!

Reddit User Polo61965 managed to take a picture of this impressive cosplayer, perfectly bringing to life the pro-hero, Best Jeanist, using what appears to be a number of denim fabrics in order to represent the currently retired hero who makes up the stable of My Hero Academia:

Tsunagu Hakamata, aka Best Jeanist, hit the scene by taking on the explosive tempered Bakugo under his wing within his agency. Though he managed to get onto the young Class 1-A student’s bad side when he attempted to give him a new haircut that more reflected his own, rather than Bakugo’s usual style.

When All Might and the other teachers of UA Academy attempted to rescue Bakugo when he was kidnapped by the League of Villains, they ran into the leader of the League at the time, All For One. During the titanic scuffle, Best Jeanist was seriously injured and made the decision to retire from the public eye. Recently however, in the manga, Jeanist has expressed a desire to return to the limelight to Hawks, though he has once again gone missing!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. The much anticipated fourth season of the anime will be debuting on October 12th.