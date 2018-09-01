This ‘My Hero Academia’ Camie Cosplay Would Make Midnight Jealous

Shiketsu’s Camie Utsushimi has quickly become one of the most popular characters ever since her introduction into My Hero Academia, and naturally the fanbase has responded with some amazing cosplay to pay tribute.

But this latest Camie cosplay from cosplay artist Elizabeth Rage is strong enough to make even Midnight jealous.

All the Camie stuff from the @HeavenlyControl video is up on Patreon! 👌💋

Rage released the above photos of her spicy take on Camie Utsushimi cosplay to her Twitter page, and fans can see even more of the work on Rage’s Patreon page or special Behind the Cosplay video she did with YouTube personality Heavenly Controller. But fair warning that the content ranges from safe to not safe for work.

Shiketsu’s Camie has made a major impression on My Hero Academia fans, with some even coining her as the new “Best Girl” in a series filled with plenty of contenders to that title. From her tantalizing character design, strange unexplained attraction to Midoriya, and she further cemented herself in fans’ minds with her brazen nude attack during the first phase of the Provisional Hero License Exam.

Fans don’t know the character’s current location during the Rescue Exercise phase of the exam, but she’s one of the Shiketsu High School students who made it to the second round without worry. She was one of the final students to pass the first phase (making the situation a tight one for Class 1-A), but she hasn’t been shown since the second round began.

The last fans had seen of Camie, Kaminari and Mineta were chastising Midoriya over his apparently quick physical connection with her. This was made even more awkward for Midoriya when she didn’t let up her apparent crush on him. But anime fans are thinking she’s not what she seems.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.