My Hero Academia Gives Updates on Gigantomachia

As fans wait anxiously for the fourth season of My Hero Academia to premiere, the manga continues on, introducing new heroes and villains to the world. One of these new villains that had the briefest of introductions in the anime is Gigantomachia. This colossal villain is “All For One’s” ace in the hole and acts as something of a litmus test for the League of Villains that he left behind after losing to All Might. Now, Gigantomachia has awoken once again and what this means for the League, and for the world, can’t be good.

So for those who haven’t been keeping up with the manga, here’s a breakdown of the villain with the exceptionally long codename. Gigantomachia has the ability to grow stronger when he enters into a fight and continues to grow larger as each second passes. With this of course comes super strength and durability. This fanged villain is so strong in fact that he was able to destroy the side of a mountain without barely thinking twice about it. Surely, his premiere in the anime will be as big as his debut in the manga.

This monstrous villain was recruited by All For One to act as a test for the new League of Villains that is no longer under his leadership, specifically for Tomura Shigaraki as the de-facto leader. The League was unable to even come close to defeating Gigantomachia, instead causing the vicious titan to cry at how low the “League had sunk” in terms of power and ability. After walking away from the League and returning to his wooded stronghold, the most recent chapter of the My Hero Academia has seen Gigantomachia rise again. This time however, its for the cause, seemingly, to help Tomura in his fight with the Meta Liberation Army.

Aside from his fight with the League, it should make for quite the action scene to see Gigantomachia’s fight with Gran Torino in full animation.

What do you think of Gigantomachia's return? How do you think he'll affect the battles raging through the city streets?

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.