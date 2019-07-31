My Hero Academia Sees Shigaraki Surpass An Important Limit

Through the manga of My Hero Academia, we have recently been given an inside look into the tragic childhood of one of the most iconic villains in the series, Shigaraki. With the ability to decay anything he touches and his family’s hands clutching his limbs and head, the leader of the League of Villains has just managed to overcome a barrier that may make him more dangerous moving forward. As his fight against Re-Destro and the Meta Liberation Army continues, Shigaraki, and the League of Villains, are going to need all the help they can get.

As we saw in the most recent chapter, the former Tenko Shimura was given his family’s hands by a younger All For One, looking to mold the young villain into his heir. Given All For One’s last name of Shigaraki as his own, Tenko began his quest not just of villainy, but to help society to “live the way that they want to”. The most interesting villains are those that believe their actions are altruistic and Shigaraki fits the bill to a tee, believing that regardless of how heinous his actions are, they are of his free will and so must be right.

In fighting Re-Destro, and the giant Gigantomachia, Shigaraki comes to the realization that the past is no longer relevant and only the future, wherein everyone is allowed to make any decision that they choose, is what’s important. To display his new found motto, the leader of the League of Villains does something that was once thought impossible for his character: Shigaraki begins destroying the hands of his family. All For One originally attached to the hands to the young leader of the League in order to suppress his quirk subconsciously, so now, he may be even more powerful!

Throughout the series, Shigaraki has constantly clung onto the hands of his deceased family, sometimes freaking out if they aren’t clamped to his person. It makes for one of the most original, creepy designs that we’ve seen from an anime character in some time so we wonder how his new look will change without these dismembered hands.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.