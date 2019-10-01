My Hero Academia Reveals Endeavor’s First Day as a Mentor

Midoriya, Bakugo, and Todoroki has begun their intense new work studies that place them beneath the tough eye of the current number one hero, Endeavor. With My Hero Academia continuing to ratchet up the stakes in terms of the dangers that the aspiring heroes of UA Academy continue to wrestle against, did Endeavor live up to his role as teacher to this trio? Yes and no! This recent chapter of the wildly popular franchise has revealed just how the trio of students will operate underneath Endeavor and how the number one hero feels about having them tagging along on his adventures.

When last we left the young trio that were attempting to learn as much as they could on their first day of their new work studies, it was clear that Endeavor was not going to be a “hands on teacher” exactly when it came to attempting to teach them everything he knew. Rather, he told both his son and his two pals to simply hang back and watch how he handled crime fighting. Enter the Enlightened Fallen King.

This Dr. Strange style villain appeared in the center of the city and began using a quirk that most would see as sorcery, taking the glass from the city and merging it into a giant ball. Before the “King” could enact any sort of plan, Endeavor stepping in to put an end to his plan.

While Endeavor was busy taking down this demented sorcerer, the trio of youngins simply worked on bringing down the king’s henchmen, swarming them before they could do any damage to the number one hero. Alongside them was the arrival of Hawks, who attempts to drop Endeavor a clue as to his double agent status. Though we don’t necessarily know if Hawks is successful in placing the information into Endeavor’s thick skull, we’re sure we’ll be given the answer whenever the next chapter drops.

How did you feel about Endeavor’s first day as a teacher to the three protagonists of My Hero Academia? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the students of UA Academy!

