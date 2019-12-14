My Hero Academia Introduces Dangerous New Nomu

My Hero Academia‘s latest string of arcs have been gathering smaller pieces that are building to something major down the line. While each of them has had huge events of their own, it’s all been in the service of setting the table for an eventual confrontation between the heroes and villains. But it’s been fairly tough for the the heroes lately as they continue to discover just how low the villains are willing to sink in order to get their way. This is especially true for their main weapons, the Nomu, which have been previously revealed to be the results of human experimentation.

Previously introduced Nomus have been seen as tough behemoths that are largely mindless, and only focus on brutality. But the latest chapter of the series introduces a dangerous new Nomu that seems to be a lot more intelligent than every other one seen thus far.

With the most direct tie-in from the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes spin-off yet, Chapter 253 reveals that Kurogiri is actually a Nomu. Tsukauchi and Gran Torino have been interrogating the mysterious mist villain ever since he was captured and taken to Tartarus, and they made the awful discovery that Kurogiri is intelligent to a certain point.

They reveal that Kurogiri will talk, but keeps from detailing anything crucial about the League of Villains. He’ll have zero reaction when it comes to these sensitive subjects, so the two of them have come to the conclusion that this is another Nomu as well. When they investigated his quirk, they realized it’s an artificial quirk that is the result of several other quirks put together.

Making matters worse, the two of them have figured out that the base quirk Kurogiri was built on is a match for Oboro Shirakumo, the childhood friend of Aizawa and Present Mic before his tragic death. Detailed in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, the boy was killed in a villain attack but apparently his body might have been recovered soon after. But this new Nomu type is definitely a dangerous one as it implies that there could be even more creations of varied intelligence out there, especially is All For One’s doctor has been running these rampant experiments for years without any sign of stopping.

