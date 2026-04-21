19 Years Later, Forgotten Suspense Anime Gets Major Streaming Update

The exciting Spring 2026 anime season is finally here with some of the greatest series and films ever. Major streaming services have already begun streaming the biggest shows of the season, with Crunchyroll taking the helm with dozens of shows like every other season. It’s the largest anime hub for fans across the globe and provides almost all new series for fans in subbed and dubbed versions. However, even though most of the anime released in every season stream on Crunchyroll, HIDIVE has its own slate of new releases each month. While the lineup rarely ever includes new series, the platform is known for reviving some forgotten and older anime series by making them accessible to fans in the West.

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The April schedule on the official website of HIDIVE confirms that all 22 episodes of Ghost Hound will be streaming on the platform starting April 22nd. The anime will be available in both subbed and dubbed versions. Additionally, the list includes several more series being added to the platform and even leaving its library. Although April is almost over, the platform still has a list of obscure series that fans in the U.S. can’t find anywhere legally.

What Is Ghost Hound About?

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The original concept and design of the story were first developed in 1987, and the studio finally released an anime as part of its 20th anniversary project. Shirow is one of the most acclaimed writers in the anime and manga industry, best known for Ghost in the Shell. The anime also has a short manga written by Masamune Shirow and illustrated by Kanata Asahi, which debuted in 2007, and a few months later, the anime was released. The manga adaptation was serialized in Comic Blade, but just like the anime, it never gained global recognition.

The story is set in a small town of Suiten, which is located in a mountain region where reality and the spirit realm collide. Paranormal occurrences and ghosts are common in the are and their threat is spreading throughout the town. The story centers around three junior high school boys, Taro, Makoto, and Masayuki, each with their own burdens and traumatic experiences in their childhood. They are quick to notice the strange occurrences in the eerie town. The boys decide to investigate the reason behind those mysterious phenomena and end up entering the spirit realm.

It’s also known as the Unseen World, where no humans are supposed to enter, and yet the boys have no problem. going there. They are not only granted entrance to the dangerous place, but they also learn that the reason behind their childhood traumas lies within that unexplored area. The story continues as they meet a local Shinto priest and his daughter, Miyako, as the group continues to become more involved in the strange events. The story blends psychological horrors with complex theories and spiritual folklore.

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