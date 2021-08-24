My Hero Academia Pays an Overdue Visit to Inko, Eri, Kota, and More

✖

My Hero Academia has a whole roster of heroes under its belt, and that isn't even counting all the villains who have been introduced. You can see the series has a lot to juggle, and there are even more side characters in the series who fans enjoy seeing more often than not. Of course, the manga hasn't been able to check on everyone since it has been so busy, but that all changed this week.

If you are caught up with My Hero Academia, then you know what's going on with Izuku right now. After dealing with a botched raid and his now-public identity, the hero has been through the wringer. So as you can imagine, fans were very relieved to see Izuku's mom appear in the latest chapter of the manga.

In fact, Inko shows up not long after Izuku makes his entrance in chapter 323. The worried mother is shown running towards Izuku with tears streaming down her face. Given the crowd's violent behavior, Bakugo's mom holds her friend back, but Inko is unable to tear her attention away from Izuku.

The green-haired woman isn't the only side character who shows up in this chapter at last. She is joined by Eri who is being kept away from the windows given the protest outside. The young girl would be heartbroken to see Izuku treated this way, and she is lucky to have missed the whole thing. The same cannot be said for Kota as the boy is outside of the crowd when it turns on Izuku. But luckily enough, Tomoko Shiretoko is there to comfort the boy.

These characters are all close to Izuku, so you can imagine the stress they felt seeing the boy in his wounded state. It isn't until Ochaco stands up to stop the crowd that the public begins to see what an asset Izuku is to them. In that moment, fans are also met with Ochaco's parents as the two seem to be sheltering at UA High School with everyone else. In fact, it is likely that all the families of Class 1-A are hiding out at school. And as long as Ochaco and Bakugo are around, no one is going to mess with Izuku.

What do you think about the manga's check-in on these characters? Do you think they'll have a bigger role in the My Hero Academia's next arc?