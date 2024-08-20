My Hero Academia Teams with Chiikawa With an Adorable Collaboration

My Hero Academia has never fought against the likes of the Z-Fighters or the Straw Hat Pirates in an anime crossover but the young heroes have stood side-by-side with other shonen stars in any number of outlets. Weekly Shonen Jump will take the likes of Deku and Bakugo and place the Kohei Horikoshi creations side-by-side with other anime characters. In the realm of video games, Class 1-A was a part of the fighting game, Jump Force, which brought together heroes and villains across the shonen spectrum. Now, UA Academy’s strongest young heroes have teamed up with some of the strangest anime characters in the Chiikawa.

As anime fans know, My Hero Academia has ended its manga following ten-plus years of stories from creator Kohei Horikoshi. Without going into spoiler territory, Deku and his fellow aspiring crime fighters bid a fond farewell to Shonen Jump, picking up the pieces following the fight against Shigaraki and All For One. Luckily, there are still some big events on the way for the anime adaptation’s future. Season seven is still in full swing and, should the television series continue to follow the source material, fans should expect season eight to be its last. The shonen franchise also released its fourth movie in Japan, My Hero Academia: You’re Next, which is set to hit North America this fall.

My Chiikawa Academia

My Hero Academia and Chiikawa have teamed up in the past, imagining top heroes Deku, Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki as the albino creatures. Kohei Horikoshi recently got in on the action by sharing art of the heroes and the felines side-by-side. With Chiikawa already having a manga and anime adaptation with around two hundred episodes, it’s a match made in heaven.

https://x.com/heroaca__goods/status/1825413821944791206

If this is your first time hearing of the adorable members that live under the Chiikawa banner, here’s how the official website for the cuddly creatures describes the series, “Chiikawa” is an abbreviation of “some kind of small and cute creature” (nanka chiisakute kawaii yatsu) in Japanese.It is a story about small and cute characters with eccentric personalities who live in a fun yet dismal world. Chiikawa is created by the illustrator Nagano and uploaded as a webcomic to Twitter, published as a manga, and adapted into an anime.”

