My Hero Academia Reveals Santa Aizawa in Christmas 2020 Promo

My Hero Academia has revealed a new Christmas 2020 promo, which features Shota Aizawa as Santa Claus. Or, rather, the version of Santa Claus that Eraser Head would be. In a caption that should surprise no one, Aizawa promises to "distribute presents rationally" to the people of the world. Needless to say, fans are responding well to the artwork, with comments like "I didn't know how much I needed Santa Aizawa," topping social media chat threads. No doubt this is some pretty awesome (and welcome) service for My Hero Academia fans, after a year that has given more than enough reason to stifle the holiday spirit.

We know this is just a lovely Christmas gift from My Hero Academia, but we can't help but want more. That image above begs the question of how Aizawa ends up in a Santa suit, fulfilling the obligation of Jolly Old Saint Nick. He had to be the most reluctant candidate ever to suit up as Santa, right? But as always, Aizawa has a soft side that probably makes him the best kind of Santa you could find in a pinch.

While this My Hero Academia promo image is a nice sentiment, it also comes with the bittersweet reminder that things aren't so great for Shota Aizawa, in the actual ongoing story.

My Hero Academia's current manga arc saw Eraser Head step up along the rest of the top pro heroes to go to war with the League of Villains' new Paranormal Liberation Front army. Aizawa was the pivotal factor in keeping the new power-boosted "Plus Ultra Shigaraki" at bay long enough for Izuku Midoriya, Bakugo, Endeavor to take him down. The cost was high, however: Eraser Head was maimed during his battle with Shigaraki, as he had to amputate his own left leg, in order stop one of Shigaraki's Quirk-Destroying bullets from taking away his erasure quirk.

The heroes need to keep Aizawa alive (if not active) as the future looks like it will have some grim prospects after this war. All For One is taking possession of Shigraki's new power-enhanced body, and some key members of the League of Villains seem to be escaping to fight another day. Whenever All For One regroups and builds up Shigaraki's new form, Eraser Head may be one of the only big canons the heroes have to rival the villain overlord's new god-like powers.

My Hero Academia releases new manga chapters FREE Online. Season 5 of the anime is premiering on March 27, 2021.