‘My Hero Academia’ Is Getting Some Fantastical New Collectibles

A new line of My Hero Academia collectibles features some members of class 1-A in their beloved fantasy cosplay.

The new mini figures circulated on social media this week. At the moment, they are only available in China, but there is little doubt that fans in other countries will be crying out for them soon. They come from manufacturer AForce, and they show Todoroki, Midoriya, Uraraka, Iida and Bakugo all in their fantasy outfits from season 2’s “Datte Atashi no Hero” ending credit reel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

아니 미친.. 돈 없을때만 뉴 굿즈 나오더라 pic.twitter.com/MKhhFE6KJj — 알티빌런 데게님 (@Dege_715) September 11, 2018



For those that do not recall, part of the second season ended each week with a montage of class 1-A re-imagined in a medieval fantasy landscape. It showed Iida in a knight’s armor, Uraraka as a mage and Todoroki as a nobleman. Of course, Bakugo was rendered as a kind of barbarian warrior, while Midoriya’s outfit was vaguely reminiscent of Link from the Legend of Zelda series.

The playful rearrangement of the characters was a fan favorite, and it appears that AForce is capitalizing on it. The mini figures measure just about 690 milimeters in height, and they all have oversized heads on little bodies. They do not appear to be very articulate, but they’re the perfect desk decoration for any die-hard fan.

Unfortunately, the figures can only be ordered within China, and there is no telling when that could change. In online galleries, the figures are also grouped with a small, cartoonish dragon which is named as Kirishima. However, in season 2’s ending credits, Kirishima was shown as a warrior, not a dragon. On the other hand, Bakugo was shown riding on the back of a massive red dragon.

The class 1-A fantasy cosplay was featured in the manga as well. The pages were interspersed with the main story in volume 14 of the comic — the most recently released book in English. Horikoshi and his team even included a kind of meta-narrative element to the artwork, where the results of the characters’ popularity contest held in between chapters determined whether or not they got to participate in the cosplay. In the end, however, everyone got their chance, even poor Toru Hagakure, who was once again just a pair of ornate gloves floating in mid-air.



My Hero Academia airs on Saturdays on TokyoTV. A subtitled simulcast airs at 4 a.m. ET in North America every week, on services including Hulu and Crunchyroll. The next English language manga release, volume 15, hits shelves on Oct. 2.