‘My Hero Academia’ Fantasy Poster Sparks Big Debate

My Hero Academia is one of the most popular manga titles out there, so there is plenty of attention on the series. Whether good or bad, news is constantly churning around the heroic story, but a recent update seems to have gotten social media riled up.

After all, fans are taking sides online following the release of a new colored spread, and their focus is all on Momo Yaoyorozu.

Recently, Shueisha put out its new issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, and it was there fans got an eyeful of the Class 1-A heroine. Creator Kohei Horikoshi gifted fans a new drawing of his heroes complete with a fantasy twist, but some fans raised questions about Momo’s outfit.

As you can see above, Momo is wearing a skin-baring outfit highlighting her breasts and torso. Donning a demure cape, Momo is done up with an armored bra, matching bottoms, thigh highs, and some orange gloves. Armed with a staff, Momo looks like plenty of other mages, but the on-going debate has to do with her age.

After all, Momo is a high school student; Her young age has got fans feeling uncomfortable with her sexualized depiction, and her canon outfit isn’t helping Momo out either.

Still, there are fans coming to Momo’s defense. Not only should the heroine have the freedom to wear what she wants, but many have pointed out how this two-piece assists Momo’s quirk. The girl produces items from her skin, so Momo leaves her torso open to craft bigger items. While her quirk doesn’t seem to carry over in this fantasy world, Momo has become known for her revealing clothing, so it isn’t odd to see her bring transfer the style over.

As you can see below, the debate over Momo’s outfit continues to go on. The controversy has gotten rather tense at points online, but there is only one person who gets a say in how the heroine goes on to dress. Horikoshi is the master of Momo’s fate, so readers can look forward to seeing whether or not the artist will respond to the on-going debate.

So, what do you make of this debate? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

