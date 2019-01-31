‘My Hero Academia’ Fantasy Poster Sparks Big Debate

My Hero Academia is one of the most popular manga titles out there, so there is plenty of attention on the series. Whether good or bad, news is constantly churning around the heroic story, but a recent update seems to have gotten social media riled up.

After all, fans are taking sides online following the release of a new colored spread, and their focus is all on Momo Yaoyorozu.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Shueisha put out its new issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, and it was there fans got an eyeful of the Class 1-A heroine. Creator Kohei Horikoshi gifted fans a new drawing of his heroes complete with a fantasy twist, but some fans raised questions about Momo’s outfit.

2/ Momo’s bikini armor first appeared in a bonus spread in volume 14, where some of the other characters got fantasy costumes, too.

The costume is slightly modified, and she’s since traded in her sword for a staff. pic.twitter.com/EmksgTKXmq — Caleb Cook (@CDCubed) January 27, 2019

As you can see above, Momo is wearing a skin-baring outfit highlighting her breasts and torso. Donning a demure cape, Momo is done up with an armored bra, matching bottoms, thigh highs, and some orange gloves. Armed with a staff, Momo looks like plenty of other mages, but the on-going debate has to do with her age.

After all, Momo is a high school student; Her young age has got fans feeling uncomfortable with her sexualized depiction, and her canon outfit isn’t helping Momo out either.

Still, there are fans coming to Momo’s defense. Not only should the heroine have the freedom to wear what she wants, but many have pointed out how this two-piece assists Momo’s quirk. The girl produces items from her skin, so Momo leaves her torso open to craft bigger items. While her quirk doesn’t seem to carry over in this fantasy world, Momo has become known for her revealing clothing, so it isn’t odd to see her bring transfer the style over.

As you can see below, the debate over Momo’s outfit continues to go on. The controversy has gotten rather tense at points online, but there is only one person who gets a say in how the heroine goes on to dress. Horikoshi is the master of Momo’s fate, so readers can look forward to seeing whether or not the artist will respond to the on-going debate.

So, what do you make of this debate? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Redo

I remade Momo’s Winter fantasy outfit because fuck that pic.twitter.com/mp8s0Lex0U — blackhole.called.anime™️ (@blackholeca) January 25, 2019

Fed Up

Ok. I’m actually still mad about the BNHA fantasy au and how they portrayed Momo. Yes, girls are allowed to wear whatever they want but that’s clearly blatant sexualisation of a minor from Horikoshi. Momo’s outfit for the ‘sake of her quirk’ was already bad enough. Now this? — ★★ ??? ★★ || ???? ???! ? (@Pperson20) January 24, 2019

The Other Side

The double standard of fans drooling over shirtless Bakugo from the last popularity poll to the sheer hatred over Momo’s outfit astounds me. You wanna be woke? Keep the same energy both ways. But naaaahh those same people who are angry LOVE any sexualisation of the boys… — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) January 26, 2019

Capes 2K19

unpopular opinion?? but i like momo’s fantasy au outfit, like aesthetic wise i think it’s pretty. also momo with a cape is always godtier pic.twitter.com/GcyAR4qQSy — prototype bakudeku enthusiast (@kacchansdeku) January 24, 2019

Pushback

Why aren’t these people getting mad that Fantasy AU Bakugo has become super hyper sexualized cause he’s shirtless and showing off a lot of skin and muscle? You’ll put that energy and complain about Momo, but not Bakugo, who gets sexualized by the fandom just as much? pic.twitter.com/IgrfNKe8lK — ? (@shoukomisan) January 24, 2019

Yikes

@ the people denfending hori for drawing fantasy au momo Like That pic.twitter.com/Xk0ZeXbIAB — rïłęš (@glimmora) January 25, 2019

Neutral

Will I get crucified if I say I literally don’t care about how momo was dressed in that fantasy au drawing? — Sylvan-as (@Sylvan_as) January 26, 2019

Is It True Though?