My Hero Academia's Aizawa Is Trending Following Insane Episode
My Hero Academia's latest episode wasn't filled with action, but it held several revelations for the teachers of UA Academy with Eraserhead and Present Mic discovering a terrifying secret behind the origins of Kurogiri, the villain who acted as a teleporter for the League of Villains. With Kurogiri's identity revealed as their former friend Oboro, Eraserhead becomes extremely emotional in the face of the fact that his friend's body was used to create a Nomu, with fans taking notice and causing Aizawa to trend on social media following the emotional outburst.
This latest episode of the fifth season is most likely the last time that Aizawa will be the main focus, with the My Villain Academia Arc set to begin next week, though fans of the anime adaptation can expect some big events to take place with the arrival of the War Arc in season six. Rest assured, not only will Eraserhead play a pivotal role in the massive fight between heroes and villains, but he will also be forever changed during the conflict that reshapes hero society.
What did you think of the latest episode of My Hero Academia? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.
Emotional
This #MyHeroAcadamia episode was so emotional... I advise you read Aizawa's backstory from the 'My Hero Academia: Vigilantes' spinoff (Chapter 59 - Chapter 65, 'School Days Arc'); then this episode will hit you even harder. pic.twitter.com/GnGtKE1iM5— Nitebaron 魔王 (@nite_baron) August 14, 2021
Baby Eraserhead
Hell yeah it's Baby Aizawa time pic.twitter.com/NueAHEtcNM— Libe-Rei-tion Frequency (@LossThief) August 14, 2021
Simply Tragic
Aizawa's backstory truly was tragic#mhaseason5 pic.twitter.com/QuqAQIyfX7— Yashvardhan (@Yashvadhan1769) August 14, 2021
Levity Amongst The Tragedy
the way aizawa slid away in this bit was so perfect and it’s stuff like that which makes watching it animated so much fun 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/vYT1X6MiAr— perfi / cam ♡’s wilbur (@lesbianfuyumi) August 14, 2021
It Was Hard To Watch
i keep pausing the anime because i can't bear to watch aizawa crying pic.twitter.com/0i84Mhg7yD— len ✧ (@katsutagawa) August 14, 2021
Can't Get Enough
Can't get enough of this episodes Aizawa#MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/2aMTtd8iDX— Sathya Munagama (@SathyaMunagama) August 14, 2021
Powerful
This was powerful scene seeing Aizawa immediately begin trying to hold back tears #heroaca_a pic.twitter.com/pvzqnAS6Dx— ᴷᴱᴺ 🇲🇾 (@Akmxl_) August 14, 2021
Can't Stop Crying
I hope I won't cry But I can't stop crying #Aizawa #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/DtMEACcyCG— 100% (@1tGGR_en) August 14, 2021
Things To Look Forward To
This reminds me of something I've been dying to see. How Aizawa will approach Deku now knowing about OFA and specifically this very headspace Deku is trapped in. pic.twitter.com/kOD6XYU9ZD— Sleepy Addie (@dame_addie726) August 14, 2021
Major Parallels
#bnhaspoilers— No Thoughts Head Empty (@Phantomread) August 14, 2021
The direct parallel between younger Aizawa and Midoriya was such a nice touch and now I'm crying pic.twitter.com/NK8o1f7NJ2