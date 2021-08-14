My Hero Academia's Aizawa Is Trending Following Insane Episode

My Hero Academia's latest episode wasn't filled with action, but it held several revelations for the teachers of UA Academy with Eraserhead and Present Mic discovering a terrifying secret behind the origins of Kurogiri, the villain who acted as a teleporter for the League of Villains. With Kurogiri's identity revealed as their former friend Oboro, Eraserhead becomes extremely emotional in the face of the fact that his friend's body was used to create a Nomu, with fans taking notice and causing Aizawa to trend on social media following the emotional outburst.

This latest episode of the fifth season is most likely the last time that Aizawa will be the main focus, with the My Villain Academia Arc set to begin next week, though fans of the anime adaptation can expect some big events to take place with the arrival of the War Arc in season six. Rest assured, not only will Eraserhead play a pivotal role in the massive fight between heroes and villains, but he will also be forever changed during the conflict that reshapes hero society.

