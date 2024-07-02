My Hero Academia Cosplay Rethreads Best Jeanist

The final fight is taking place in My Hero Academia’s anime series but the same cannot be said for its manga. Following the devastating events that took place in the fight against All For One, Hero Society’s future will be a different one and the young heroes are attempting to find their place in it. The series by Kohei Horikoshi has always been one focusing on different generations, whether those be of the hero or villain variety, and Best Jeanist has risen to the top of the past generation. To help celebrate one of the top crime fighters, one cosplayer has flipped the script on one of Bakugo’s mentors.

Best Jeanist’s Quirk is an interesting one in that he has the ability to control any fabric. On its face, like many other Quirks in the employ of Hero Society, the superpower might seem ridiculous, but the top-ranking hero has found a way to utilize it in such a way that he has become a force of nature for the light side. In the anime’s final saga, we’ve seen him manage to hold All For One at bay thanks to some quick thinking by UA Academy’s support team. Thanks to having some major backup, Best Jeanist might be one of the key members in defeating the anime’s villains.

Best Jeanist Lives Up To His Name

While Best Jeanist was thought dead for some time in the superhero shonen series, the top-ranking hero had some big tricks up his sleeves. As was eventually revealed, Hawks killing the crime fighter was nothing more than a ruse to get the winged wonder in good with the League of Villains. Once Jeanist revealed himself during the Paranormal Liberation War, it was revealed that the pair enacted a worthy plan to pull the wool over the villains’ eyes.

While Best Jeanist is an instrumental part of the final saga, anime fans are left wondering if the top hero will manage to survive the encounter. The heroes’ original plan saw Jeanist joined by Deku, along with heroes like Bakugo, Mirko, and Eraserhead, to take down Shigaraki but plans have changed. Now that Izuku Midoriya was dragged away by Toga, Best Jeanist is working his hardest to see if the young antagonist can still be taken down.

