My Hero Academia Cosplay Dances In The Fire With Dabi





My Hero Academia’s fifth season took the opportunity to dive into the background of many of the antagonists that make up the roster of the League of Villains, sans one. Dabi, the flame manipulating psychopath took part in the battle against the Meta Liberation Army. With Season Six set to adapt the story of the War Arc, which not only will have a major role for Dabi, it will also take the opportunity to reveal his origin story and one fan has decided to once again shine a spotlight on the villain with new Cosplay.

Without going into spoiler territory, there is a specific moment in My Hero Academia’s manga that sees Dabi performing a dance similar to that of Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker, gloriously reveling in the reveal of his origin story to the heroes who are watching in dismay. The fifth season saw Dabi battling against his perfect counterpart in Geten, a member of the Meta Liberation Army that was taken in by ReDestro and taught how to wield their Quirk which gave them mastery over the power of ice. Season Six will change the world of UA Academy forever with the War Arc, and Dabi will have a fundamental role in pushing forward the dream of Shigaraki and the Paranormal Liberation Front.

Instagram Cosplayer I Am The Annag shared this spot-on recreation of Dabi, the villain whose blue flame threatens the heroes at large but has also caused the antagonist’s skin to look quite horrific whenever he hits the scene and attempts to kill any heroes that happen to be in his path:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUP3bK5l_57/

Dabi first joined the League of Villains following the introduction of Stain in the second season of My Hero Academia’s anime adaptation. While readers of the manga already know the true identity of the villain, the reveal will have big implications for the world of the anime as well and viewers are sure to have more than a few jaws drop when the moment takes place, most likely during the sixth season of the television series.

Who is your favorite member of the League of Villains? Are you hyped to see the big Dabi reveal in the upcoming sixth season of the anime series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.