My Hero Academia Cosplay Goes Dark With Deku

My Hero Academia's sixth season has brought the War Arc to an end, and even though the heroes were able to defeat Shigaraki and the Paranormal Liberation Front, things have never been more dire for Deku and his friends. With the second half of this latest season, Midoriya has struck out on his own, leaving UA Academy behind, and sporting a far darker look than anything he's worn before. Now, one cosplayer has taken the opportunity to bring Izuku's dark style to life.

The latest installment of the anime adaptation not only gave us a glimpse into Deku's mastery of One For All, actively talking with the other users in his head to perfectly use the different Quirks at his disposal, but showed us how his newfound power compares against an old foe. Muscular, a big villain that nearly killed Izuku during their first fight, was sprung from prison thanks to Shigaraki in his effort to free All For One from the prison known as Tartarus. With countless villains now free and Hero Society on the brink, Deku has decided to go "dark" and is sporting a new take on his costume that perhaps makes him look far more like a villain than any hero we've seen in the past.

Deku Joins The Dark Side

Tik Tok Cosplayer Red_SCosplay took the opportunity to share the new terrifying aesthetic of Deku, arriving at the perfect time to celebrate his massive victory against Muscular during the latest episode that saw the wielder of One For All able to take down the buff villain with one major blow:

Not only did Deku leave behind UA Academy in order to protect his friends from All For One and Shigaraki, but the main Shonen hero also shared with his friends his origin story, revealing how he gained his power from the former number one hero All Might. With UA Academy housing civilians in the face of the villains spreading havoc throughout Hero Society, Deku has quite the job ahead of him, though the final moments of the recent episode saw him getting some serious backup via Endeavor, Hawks, and Best Jeanist.

