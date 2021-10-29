My Hero Academia Cosplay Shoots Straight With Lady Nagant

The sixth season of My Hero Academia is set to adapt the story of the War Arc, but the manga for the Shonen series has already brought the storyline to a close and has moved past the devastating battle between the heroes of UA Academy and the villains of the Paranormal Liberation Front. One of the biggest characters that is introduced following this showdown is Lady Nagant, a former heroic sniper who now throws her lot in with the villains and All For One, so it’s no surprise to see that the antagonist has received new Cosplay.

Lady Nagant’s origin is a tragic story, paralleling the current number two hero’s backstory in Hawks, as she was taken in by the Public Safety Commission and had to get her hands dirty to help maintain hero society. Unable to see her own hands not covered in blood, Nagant was arrested for killing the President of the Commission after being ordered to take down two rogue heroes. Once freed from the super-powered prison known as Tartarus, she was employed by All For One and sent on a mission to capture Deku, who had done quite a bit of growing up since the conclusion of the War Arc.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Instagram Cosplayer Lorna Toon shared this prison aesthetic of Lady Nagant, aka Kaina Tsutsumi, showing off the villainous sniper following her break out from the prison known as Tartarus, which housed the likes of All For One and Stain, among countless other villains in the history of My Hero Academia:

Though season six will be covering the War Arc, fans are left wondering if the next installment of the television series will also mark the first appearance of Lady Nagant in the anime adaptation. With the arrival of Nagant, we also bear witness to Midoriya showing off some of the amazing abilities of One For All, which he has come to master following the devastating events of the War Arc. Needless to say, there is a lot for fans of UA Academy to look forward to in the upcoming episodes of its anime.

What do you think of this new take on Lady Nagant? Do you think she’ll be making her first appearance in the sixth season of the anime by Studio Bones? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.