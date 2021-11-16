My Hero Academia Cosplay Springs Into Action With Gran Torino

Gran Torino is one of the most important figures when it comes to examining the past of the former Symbol of Peace, All Might, helping to train the previous number one hero that retired as a result of his battle against the nefarious All For One in My Hero Academia. Though Torino might not be on the frontlines nearly as much as the next generation of heroes thanks to his age, his experience and abilities still have made him a valuable ally and one fan has brought the character to life using some spot-on Cosplay.

The fifth season came to a close stating that Deku would need to learn the Quirk of Nana Shimura, the mentor to All Might who had trained the hero alongside Gran Torino. With Izuku attempting to learn the power of “Float”, season six is set to adapt the War Arc, the biggest battle of My Hero Academia to date which will pit the heroes against the villainous forces of the Paranormal Liberation Front, the combination of the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army. Like so many other heroes, expect Gran Torino to play a major role in this upcoming arc which will change the shape of hero society forever.

Instagram Cosplayer Venture_Bros shared this spot-on take on the teacher of both Nana Shimura and All Might, who has lent a helping hand to training Midoriya in how to better harness the power of One For All and has joined forces with the heroes in a number of current battles taking place in the series today:

Much like Shonen franchises including Naruto, One Piece, and Dragon Ball, past generations of characters have had a major impact on the current events and characters of the day. Though we haven’t been painted the full picture as to all the details that took place when it came to All For One vying for supremacy and creating a world that would be based on strength. Expect some major moments for Torino next season and into the future of the franchise as hero society attempts to keep itself together.

What do you think of this perfect take on the oldest hero of My Hero Academia?