My Hero Academia Deku Cosplay Goes Plus Ultra

✖

My Hero Academia's fifth season is set to land this spring, hinting at big things for the Shonen protagonist Deku and his Quirk in One For All, and fans are celebrating with various fan works to celebrate UA Academy's star student, with one fan, in particular, going "Plus Ultra" thanks to some amazing Cosplay. Midoriya still has a long way to go before he can hit the same heights as All Might, his mentor who was able to give him the Quirk of One For All that started Kohei Horikoshi's series, but he is certainly making leaps and bounds toward his goals.

The students of Class 1-A have been putting their best feet forward over the past four seasons of My Hero Academia, battling not only the villains of the League of Villains and the Yakuza, but one another in various training exercises designed to make them the best crime fighters they can be. Though All Might is nowhere near his prime, having lost a significant portion of his strength while battling his villainous counterpart of One For All, it's clear that Deku is looking to pick up the slack and work toward his goal of one day becoming the "Symbol of Peace" himself.

Instagram Cosplayer EvensyAxo shared this pitch-perfect look at Deku and the young hero's costume, which has changed bit by bit since it first appeared in the initial season of My Hero Academia, wherein Midoriya tried, and failed, to make it look close to his mentor and hero in All Might:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E v e n s y a (@evensyaxo)

My Hero Academia has ascended the ladder of Weekly Shonen Jump since debuting within the monthly publication's pages, competing with the likes of Dragon Ball, Naruto, and One Piece to make a name for itself within the anime community. With a third film set to launch this summer and the manga just having wrapped the War Arc that pitted the heroes against the world's villains in one of the craziest and brutal battles in the series' history, the series isn't showing any signs of slowing any time soon.

What do you think of this amazing Izuku Cosplay? How do you think we'll see the Shonen protagonist grow in this upcoming fifth season of My Hero Academia? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.