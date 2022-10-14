My Hero Academia Cosplay Rocks The Dragon With Ryukyu

It's all hands on deck for both My Hero Academia's sixth season in the Shonen's anime adaptation as well as the Final Arc, as the professional heroes that populate Hero Society are lending a major assist to the young crime fighters that make up UA Academy's student body. One such hero has a Qurik which allows her to transform into a dragon, with Ryukyu not getting as much screen time as Endeavor, Hawks, or Mirko, but cosplayers clearly see something in the mentor to Uravity and Froppy.

The last big moment for Ryukyu in My Hero Academia came about during the anime's fourth season, in which the Dragon Hero assisted in the battle against Overhaul, the gang leader that was attempting to create a formula that would eliminate Quirks and help in creating a new world that would benefit villains as a whole. With the Paranormal Liberation War story seeing both young and old heroes take the battle directly to Shigaraki and his large army, expect the crime fighter to play a big role in the proceedings, with the Dragon Hero even getting the opportunity to shine amongst the numerous major moments that populate the battle to end all battles.

Instagram Cosplayer Wendy Yukki took the opportunity to share her take on the Dragon Hero, who joins the assemble of top heroes to fight against both Shigaraki in the sixth season of the anime as well as during the Final Arc in the pages of the manga, with each changing Hero Society forever:

My Hero Academia has primarily focused on the next generations of heroes learning from the experienced crime fighters that protect the world, with Ryukyu teaching some valuable lessons to two of the most popular heroines of the series. While creator Kohei Horikoshi hasn't revealed how many chapters are left before the popular Shonen series comes to an end, this last battle certainly seems as though no one is safe from leaving this mortal coil. Fingers crossed that everyone's favorite Dragon Hero will be able to remain alive in the final fight against All For One.

Do you think Ryukyu will manage to stay alive to see the end of My Hero Academia? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.