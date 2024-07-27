WWE Superstar Jade Cargill Cosplays as My Hero Academia’s Mirko

The worlds of professional wrestling and anime have met on more than one occasion in the past. On top of series like Kinnikuman seeing anime characters in the squared circle, there have been more than a few superstars that have worn their love of the medium on their sleeves. Over the years, the likes of the New Day, Omos, Zelina Vega, Ronda Rousey, Rhea Ripley, and many other superstars have cosplayer with outfits that were ripped straight from some big anime franchises. Now, WWE superstar Jade Cargill has shared new cosplay of her jumping into the role of My Hero Academia’s rabbit hero Mirko.

This isn’t the first time that Cargill has thrown on the outfit of My Hero Academia’s high-leaping hero. In 2021, Jade wore the Mirko outfit to celebrate Halloween. Aside from sharing her love of anime, Cargill has a love for all things pop culture which she has demonstrated more than we can count. For quite some time, Cargill has expressed her desire to play the live-action Storm, the weather-controlling member of the X-Men. On top of portraying Ororo Monroe, Jade has also sported outfits to look like She-Hulk, Frenzy, Cheetara, and Jade.

Videos by ComicBook.com

WWE: My Mirko Academia

WWE recently had a “house show” in Japan and Cargill made sure that she was dressed for the occasion. Once again wearing the Mirko cosplay, Jade would unfortunately receive a rather nasty head wound during her Tokyo tour. Despite this fact, the tag-team partner of Bianca Belair is still on her feet and remains a threat to be reckoned with on the roster of World Wrestling Entertainment.

When it comes to Mirko, the rabbit hero has joined the likes of Bakugo, Best Jeanist, and Eraserhead in My Hero Academia’s seventh season to fight against Shigaraki. Even though the female crime fighter lost both an arm and a leg thanks to the Nomu battle in season six, this fact didn’t stop her from still being one of the most powerful heroes on the battlefield. Even though Shigaraki has been stopped from using his Quirks, this battle has not been easy thanks to the villain having quite a few tricks up his sleeves.

Want to see what the future holds for both Mirko and Jade Cargill? Follow along with Team Anime and Team Wrestling on ComicBook for all the latest on both female brawlers.