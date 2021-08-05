My Hero Academia Creator Sketches Midnight's Lesser Known Side

✖

Midnight has become one of the most popular teachers at UA Academy, using her control of pheromones and eye-popping aesthetic to make her a threat to villains around the world when she needs to enter the field, and My Hero Academia's creator Kohei Horikoshi has recently shared a brand new sketch showing the professor outside of her hero costume. While Midnight hasn't played a huge role in the fifth season of the anime series, expect some major developments for the dominatrix-styled crime fighter when the sixth season rolls around and begins telling the story of the War Arc.

In the upcoming episode of My Hero Academia's anime, we are set to see some of the previous events of the lives of Eraserhead, Present Mic, and Midnight, who all attended UA Academy alongside one another. While the majority of this story took place in the spin-off manga series of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, viewers of the Shonen series are about to learn some devastating secrets regarding what happened in the lives of the students turned teachers at UA Academy. With the Endeavor Agency Arc only one more episode away from wrapping up, the time of the villains is nigh as the My Villain Academia Arc is ready to begin.

Twitter User Atsushi 101X shared this dynamic sketch from My Hero Academia's creator, Kohei Horikoshi, that shows what Midnight looks like when she is not in her superhero attire and not diving into actions against evil-doers around the world in the Shonen franchise:

New Midnight illustration from Volume 31. pic.twitter.com/qQXwaYlb3t — Atsu (@Atsushi101X) August 3, 2021

Midnight's real name is Nemuri Kayama and at UA Academy, she teaches "Modern Hero Art History," but also has interjected when it comes to training the young heroes from time to time in order to help them better master these respective Quirks. Her power, which was mentioned earlier in this write-up, is known as "Somnabulist," and allows her to put targets to sleep with the pheromones that are blasting out of her body. With the next episode of the anime focusing on Eraserhead and Present Mic's past, we definitely wouldn't be surprised to see Midnight make an appearance as well.

What do you think of this new take on Midnight from the creator of My Hero Academia? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.