‘My Hero Academia’ Creator Teases Izuku’s Father

Izuku Midoriya and his mother have been a core emotional arc of My Hero Academia, but one question has always been in the back of fans’ minds. Where is Midoriya’s father?

As My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi teased, we’ll be getting the answer to that question.

Horikoshi stated during San Diego Comic-Con 2018 that “Deku’s father will be revealed in the future,” and this will be great news for fans wondering where Midoriya’s father had been. But there’s still a mystery as to how the father will be revealed. There are some fan theories out there wondering if he had died, or perhaps became a villain, but at least now there will be a definitive answer.

Hopefully the answer will come sooner rather than later, but there’s no rush to reveal his father’s wherabouts just yet. All fans know for now is that he’s got a fire breath quirk and is working abroad, but his absence hasn’t really taken anything away either. Midoriya has been developing pretty well with his mother, and now All Might is stepping in as a mentor to develop him even further into adulthood.

It’s going to be interesting to see Midoriya’s dynamic with his father if they do meet. But, that’s also depending on the reveal as well. There’s no guarantee he’d join the series fold upon reveal. It could end tragically.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3 in Japan and later in the U.S theaters this Fall. The film recently premiered at Anime Expo 2018 to heaps of praise from those in attendance. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.