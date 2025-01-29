My Hero Academia Creator Shares Dark New Take on Eraserhead

Aizawa has long been a key figure not just in fighting against the crime running rampant in Hero Society, but also molding a new generation of heroes. While Eraserhead was originally a scourge on the underworld, the My Hero Academia mentor has grown to become an amazing teacher despite his rough edges. Even though the manga has already ended, creator Kohei Horikoshi has been spending time creating new art for some of his favorite characters. In a surprising turn, the mangaka has shared a new take on Eraserhead that is by far the darkest look for the former vigilante turned official crime fighter.

The seventh season of My Hero Academia saw Eraserhead joining his students on the battlefield, attempting to use his Quirk to make sure that Shigaraki wasn’t able to access the full strength of All For One. Unfortunately, Aizawa’s original plan came to a halt when he was interrupted by Toga and her many clones that were created thanks to a post-mortem boost from Twice. While Shigaraki might be completely unleashed, Deku luckily seems to be up to the task so far. With the eighth and final season arriving this fall, My Hero Academia will still have some big moments for the UA Academy teacher.

Eraserhead’s Dark New Outfit

Since My Hero Academia’s manga ended, creator Kohei Horikoshi has normally created new art to accompany the anime episodes that have released post-series finale. Luckily, it seems that the artist still is infatuated with his superhero universe, and wanted to create a new dark take on Aizawa. While no context was shared for this new aesthetic, it might be a re-imagining of Eraserhead had he acted as a villlain rather than a heroic teacher.

Aizawa’s About To Be Busy

On top of the eighth and final season of the main series dropping later this year, Eraserhead will have a major role in the spin-off dropping this April. On top of being highlighted during his superhero career, the side story also travels to the past to focus on Aizawa’s younger days as a student at UA Academy himself. If you’ve been following the main anime, this might turn out to be essential viewing as Vigilantes dives deeper into the friendship of Aizawa, Present Mic, Midnight, and Oboro Shirakumo (the former hero who would become Kurogiri).

In terms of any potential sequels and/or spin-offs of the shonen series, that’s any anime fan’s guess at this point. Horikoshi nor Shonen Jump has confirmed that there would be a new tale in the UA Academy universe, though Kohei himself has alluded to the idea in the past that his days of creating manga are far from over.

