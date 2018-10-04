‘My Hero Academia’ Creator Shuts Down Two Popular Fan Theories

Kohei Horikoshi, the creator behind My Hero Academia, has publicly denounced a few of the most popular fan theories about his show.

Horikoshi made his first professional appearance the United States at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this month. During his time in the country, he spoke openly and easily to fans about his series and his creative process rather than jealously guarding its secrets.

Fans love this kind of access to an open-handed creator, though unfortunately it means that some hearts will have to be broken. During his panels and signings Horikoshi shut down a couple of popular ideas and theories that fans had been developing about Boku no Hero Academia.

First and foremost, he stated plainly that All for One and One for All — the unique powers held by the show’s mysterious villain and All Might, respectively — were not inspired by the Three Musketeers. In the classic 19th century story, the band of brothers in arms famously lived by the motto “all for one and one for all.” The phrase makes up the basis for the dual forces of good and evil in Horikoshi’s story, but according to Twitter user Caleb Cook, that is not where he drew the idea from.

Two Hori-sourced facts from today: -AFO/OFA were not inspired by Three Musketeers catchphrase (panel question) -Shoto Todoroki was not inspired by Avatar TLA’s Zuko (question asked – in Japanese – by friend during signing). Fire + scar + abusive father is coincidental! — Caleb Cook (@CDCubed) July 23, 2018



Another burning questions in many fans’ hearts was the inspiration for Shoto Todoroki. The most powerful member of Class 1-A has a lot in common with Prince Zuko of Avatar: The Last Airbender. Both have burn scars over one eye given to them by an angry parent. They also have competitive, controlling, complicated relationships with their fathers. More succinctly — daddy issues.

However, Horikoshi said that the Avatar character played no part in his construction of Todoroki. The two arrogant figures share similarities by mere coincidence, as Horikoshi told Twitter user Michelle Armstrong.

I seen the AFO/OFA motto in Japanese schools on walls so I feel it’s a known motto there. But as is common with borrowing phrases, the source is lost. 🙂 — Michelle Armstrong (@YamiLluvia) July 23, 2018



The news may be something of a disappointment to some fans, especially those who have dug deep on the series’ more intricate details. Cook, for example, though for sure that Horikoshi had intentionally placed Izuku Midoriyama’ birthday on Bastille Day as a nod to the Three Musketeers’ French author, Alexandre Dumas.

Maybe you can try asking Hori: are you inspired from Kickass for Deku hero design? (green costumes and the quirkless origin story) — G. W. Prasetya, S.I.P. | Fresh Gitaraga | 新颂星 (@greatprasetya) July 23, 2018



Of course, fans can interpret any answer they want to subtextual questions like those. Meanwhile, many more questions popped up in the replies on Twitter. One fan wondered whether Midoriya’s costume might have taken inspiration from Kick-Ass in Mark Millar’s comic universe.

New episodes of My Hero Academia premiere on Saturdays at 4 a.m. ET. The show simulcasts on Hulu and Crunchroll.