My Hero Academia Creator Reveals the Inspiration Behind the Anime's Cutest Scene

Izuku Midoriya has come a long way in his crime-fighting career, despite the fact that he hasn't even finished his first year at UA Academy in the popular anime series, My Hero Academia. Though he wasn't born with a Quirk to call his own, a stroke of luck entered his life thanks to a chance encounter with the number one hero All Might. Now, the Shonen's creator, Kohei Horikoshi, has gone into detail when it comes to the cutest scene from the series.

My Hero Academia is anything but cute based on the current events taking place in both the anime and the manga, with the television series' sixth season focusing on the Paranormal Liberation War and the manga telling the story of the "Final Arc" that will bring the printed tale to a close. As Midoriya has better learned to harness the power of One For All, the challenges facing Hero Society are putting his powers to the test as the villains attempt to destroy Hero Society.

An interviewer asked Horikoshi if the mangaka had any experiences that he wrote into the series, with the artist revealing that the adorable scene in which Deku pretended to be All Might to "save" his mother came from his childhood:

"In Volume 11, when Deku was younger, he and his mom have a scene together where Deku's mom says, "Help me!" and Deku says "I am here!". I actually used to do this exact same thing with my mom when I was younger and we played at the park's playgrounds. We called it the "King of the Jungle." My mom would go inside the jungle gym at the playground and say, "Please save me, Le," which is the name that I used to call myself when we played this together. I have that memory of pretending to be Leo and playing with my mom at the playground so I wanted to incorporate that into the story. As a reader, it's probably a scene that does not hold much meaning, but as for me, I cried while writing that scene."

What do you think of the breakdown of this adorable scene from My Hero Academia? Do you think the popular Shonen franchise will get a happy ending following the Final Arc?

Via Reddit

Via Reddit