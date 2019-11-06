My Hero Academia Creator Shares Cute ‘My Hero Kindergarten’ Sketch

My Hero Academia has done all sorts of things with its heroes, but it still has more to explore. Creator Kohei Horikoshi has only touched the surface of his Pro Hero world. There are so many manga tropes the series has yet to take part in, but it seems like Horikoshi got the chance to explore one recently. After all, the artist was asked to de-age his top heroes, and fans can now see how Horikoshi fared with the task.

Over on Reddit, artwork from the latest volume of My Hero Academia Smash!! surfaced. The side title put out its second volume of short stories, and Horikoshi gifted the book with a special sketch. He titled the artwork ‘My Hero Kindergarten’ which is rather appropriate, and you only have to look at the picture to see why.

Really, it is hard to miss. Izuku may dream of being a Pro Hero like All Might, but he never signed up to babysit. And it turns out watching a group of Quirk-powered kids is really hard.

The artwork shows Izuku standing in the middle of a playground meant for little kids. The hero is wearing his usual UA Academia uniform as are the rest of his classmates. The only issue is that the others have all been de-aged into toddlers.

Naturally, Bakugo went into full tyrant mode, and he can be seen blasting Izuku in the head with explosions. In the background, an adorable Tokoyami is seen sitting on a slide with his arms crossed. The sketch goes on to show Kaminarimon as the adorable boy tries to speak with Tsuyu, but Froppy simply clings closer to Izuku’s leg.

Of course, Ochaco is seen her, and the happy toddler is seen using her Quirk. Unaware of its danger, Kirishima let himself be touched by her power and is now floating upwards. The same happened to Todoroki, but Izuku managed to nab the wide-eyed boy before he drifted into the sky. Clearly, Ochaco needs someone to watch her 24/7 thanks to her Quirk, but Bakugo is going to make that impossible for Izuku given his spitfire personality.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.