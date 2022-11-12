My Hero Academia Creator Shares Eraserhead Art Following Terrifying New Episode

The Paranormal Liberation War looms large in the sixth season of My Hero Academia, and with Shigaraki awakening with the power of All For One at his disposal, the crime fighters both in UA Academy and out are struggling to maintain an advantage. With numerous heroes turned into dust, an MVP of UA has been Eraserhead, the Class 1-A teacher, that has the ability to remove a Quirk simply by looking at someone, has had to shoulder a lot of responsibility, and came wildly close to dying in the latest installment.

This season, for the most part, creator Kohei Horikoshi has shared original artwork of both his heroes and villains following the debut of a new episode of My Hero Academia's anime adaptation. In this latest episode, Shigaraki turned his attention to Aizawa specifically, realizing that the UA teacher was the one who was stopping him from accessing the full power that was given to him by All For One and the mad scientist known as Dr. Garaki. The top villain darted toward Eraserhead, using strength and speed that was close to All Might's, but was halted thanks to both Midoriya and Bakugo arriving on the scene and encountering Shigaraki for the first time as a part of the Paranormal Liberation War.

Eraserhead, Teacher of the Year

Kohei Horikoshi took to his Official Twitter Account to share this hilarious new image that sees Aizawa earning his title as a UA Academy teacher, holding Midoriya and Bakugo in place as he has done a number of times in the past as he tries to transform Class 1-A into a fighting force for the future of Hero Society:

This latest episode in My Hero Academia's sixth season wasn't just a terrifying one for Eraserhead, but also showed his commitment to his students as he shared his main reason for staying alive: seeing his students graduate from UA Academy and become the newest top heroes in the future. With Shigaraki gunning for Eraserhead thanks to his erasure Quirk, Aizawa is going to need to stay on his toes when it comes to seeing this current battle to the end.

What do you think of this hilarious new take on Eraserhead? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.