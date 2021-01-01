My Hero Academia Creator Rings In The New Year With New Art

✖

2021 is finally here and the creator of My Hero Academia is celebrating the New Year with a brand new sketch that gives a makeover to some of the fan-favorite characters that make up Class 1-A of UA Academy, who will definitely have a year to remember. This year will not only see the arrival of the fifth season of My Hero Academia's anime, but also the arrival of the third feature-length film of the series that has yet to reveal much about its plot following the success of the popular second movie, Heroes Rising!

In the pages of My Hero Academia's manga, the students of Class 1-A haven't had much reason to celebrate despite their win against the League of Villains during the War Arc, with the heroes suffering many casualties as a result of drawing a line in the sand against Shigaraki and his forces within the Paranormal Liberation Front! As Shigaraki inherited the power of All For One, the villains came insanely close to changing the world to finally accommodate for their wishes, but were luckily still not strong enough to take down Midoriya, his classmates, and the professional heroes that are looking to protect the world in the wake of All Might's retirement!

The creator of My Hero Academia, Kohei Horikoshi, wished his fans a happy new year while giving some stylish makeovers to Midoriya, Bakugo, Todoroki, Kirishima, and Jiro of Class 1-A to get them in the spirit of 2021 via some stellar art:

The direct translation of Horikoshi's Tweet reads as such:

"Happy New Year! Thank you for your support. I look forward to working with you again this year! Please take care of your health!"

What do you think the new year holds for My Hero Academia? Do you think that UA Academy can pick up the pieces following the War Arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy!