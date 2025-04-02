My Hero Academia Creator Shares Spicy Mirko Art

Mirko has become one of the biggest superheroes created by Kohei Horikoshi who is not a part of My Hero Academia’s Class 1-A. The high-hopping rabbit hero has literally given an arm and a leg to protect Hero Society and is planning to play a big role in the anime adaptation’s eighth and final season. With the original manga series finished, Horikoshi has plenty of time on his hands thanks to not having an ongoing story to tell and has been releasing new artwork as a result. In a wild new release, Kohei has released a very spicy take on Mirko that might turn some heads.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When last we left Mirko in My Hero Academia’s seventh season, she had joined forces with the heroes young and old to try to take down the League of Villains’ onslaught. Even with missing limbs, the rabbit hero has found new ways to stay in the fight thanks to UA Academy’s tech class, granting her weaponry that can replace her extremities. Unfortunately, even with Mirko at their side, the heroes have been unable to put the final stake in the hearts of Shigaraki and All For One, though they have seen some big wins. Dabi, Toga, Spinner, and countless other villains have been defeated and should they manage to take out the League of Villains’ leader, they can usher in a new peaceful age.

Mirko’s Steamy New Look

Along with the new sketch, Kohei Horikoshi breaks down the take on Mirko who is seemingly free of clothing, “Mirko taking a breather. Watching.” You won’t be seeing Mirko looking like this in the upcoming eighth season, at least based on the events of the source material, but it goes to show that Horikoshi knows the audience that has become big fans of the Rabbit Hero. Luckily, even when the main series ends, there is another big venue for Mirko to return to animation in the future.

Mirko’s Animated Return

While My Hero Academia’s main anime series will end this fall, the spin-off series, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, might have a big future ahead of it. The side story, which arrives this week, focuses on vigilantes like Crawler, Pop Step, and Knuckleduster who patrol the streets outside of the law with powers far below those of All For One and One For All. On top of introducing this trio’s story, Vigilantes also takes anime fans into UA Academy’s past and that’s where Mirko comes in.

While this story might not be a part of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes’ first season, the original manga does feature a storyline with a teenage Mirko. Long before she becomes a top-ranked hero, the rabbit hero finds herself looking for battle and entering an underground tournament as a result. If Vigilantes is a big enough hit, it might receive additional stories that will give Mirko the chance for a major comeback.

Want to see what the future holds for the Rabbit Hero? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on My Hero Academia and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.