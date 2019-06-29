My Hero Academia Creator Celebrates New Todoroki Figure with New Sketch

My Hero Academia is one of the biggest action manga and anime series currently gracing the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, and no one seems to be a bigger fan of the franchise than series creator Kohei Horikoshi himself. He’s shared his appreciation of the franchise’s merchandise before, and has shared new sketches celebrating the release of figures for Midoriya and Kirishima in the past. And now he’s marking a new celebratory occasion!

A new Shoto Todoroki figure has released in Japan, and Horikoshi shared a brand new sketch showing just how much Todoroki likes seeing himself as a collectible figure. Check it out below!

Horikoshi mentions how nice the new ARTFX Todoroki figure is in Japan, and the sketch shows this too as Todoroki breaks a little smile on his face. Fans know Todoroki isn’t one to smile easily, so seeing this sketch from Horikoshi himself fulfills many of the requests fans have had for Todoroki’s appearances in the series. For those who can’t wait to see more of Todoroki, My Hero Academia has been confirmed to return for its fourth season on October 12th and will be seeing a focus on new characters.

But not to worry, as the the release of its first full trailer teased that Todoroki will be making an appearance as he deals with the unexpected setbacks of Season 3. There’s a question of what he and Bakugo will be up to now that the rest of Class 1-A has gotten their Provisional Hero License Exam and are moving on without them. But either way, the future is looking bright for the series.

Fans are excited to see many new characters, the Big 3 in action, and are wondering just how the intense Shie Hassakai arc will unfold in the anime. My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.