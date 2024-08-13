My Hero Academia Creator Hypes ‘You’re Next’ With Special New Sketch

Kohei Horikoshi recently brought My Hero Academia’s manga to a close, ending the story of Izuku Midoriya and his Class 1-A comrades over ten years since the superhero shonen series first began. Despite Horikoshi more than earning his retirement, the mangaka simply cannot stay away from the anime universe he created. Recently hitting Japanese theaters earlier this month, My Hero Academia: You’re Next will do the same in North America this October. To continue the hype train, Horikoshi has shared new art that not only gives the likes of Bakugo, Shoto Todoroki, and Deku new looks but focuses on one of the new villains.

While the major villain of the fourth film of the shonen franchise is Dark Might, a dark doppelganger to All Might, but the main antagonist isn’t alone. The crime organization known as the “Gorrini Family” will have a significant role to play, with newcomers Giulio and Anna adding a new wrinkle to the story. As was revealed by Studio Bones, the pair of antagonists will have a complicated backstory and will inject some romance into the shonen series. While several mysteries still surround the various villains of the new movie, Horikoshi seems beyond confident in their place in the overall mythos.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Giulio’s Arrival Classes Up The Joint

The new art from creator Kohei Horikoshi not only features Giulio front and center but it gives Midoriya, Bakugo, and Shoto a classy upgrade. Throughout most of My Hero Academia, the young heroes haven’t had the chance to attend fancy events as they find themselves fighting against Shigaraki, All For One, Overhaul, Re-Destro, and any number of villains. Now that Class 1-A’s story is finished, they have far more time to kick back and enjoy the fruits of their labor.

New Horikoshi art of Deku, Bakugou, and Todoroki dressed in Giulio’s butler outfit omg lol



He writes “Thanks for coming to the theaters!” pic.twitter.com/zNp1tZyGFj — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) August 13, 2024

If you want a closer look at My Hero Academia: You’re Next, here’s how Toho Animation describes the fourth film’s story, “‘Next, it’s your turn!’ In a society where heroes and villains continuously battle in the name of peace and chaos, Deku, a U.A. High School student who aspires to be the best hero he can be, confronts the villain who imitates the hero he’s long admired. Can Deku and the rest of U.A. High Class 1-A protect the world by putting an end to Dark Might, the man claiming to be the new Symbol of Peace?”

Want to follow along with Class 1-A’s future endeavors? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for the latest updates on UA Academy.