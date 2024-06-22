My Hero Academia Stuns With Shoto's New Ultimate Move

My Hero Academia has fired up Season 7 with the long awaited fight between the Todoroki brothers, and the newest episode of the anime took it to the next level with the debut Shoto's new ultimate move! My Hero Academia revealed that the heroes' plan heading into this final war against the villains was to separate each of the key fighters into different battlefields with different heroes using their specialties against them. It was then revealed that Shoto was the one meant to take on Dabi for this final fight, and the young hero wanted to take on this responsibility himself.

My Hero Academia kicked the final fight between Shoto and Dabi into high gear as the fiery villain began to reveal what brought him to become the villain he was today. Burning hotter flames than ever before even at the cost of his own body, Shoto had been working all this time to develop a technique that could counter Dabi's own. This turned out to be a variation of Endeavor's Flashfire Fist, but then incorporated more of Shoto's cold side and he found a new balance between the two.

My Hero Academia: Shoto's Great Glacial Aegir

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 8 sees Shoto explain to Deku in a flashback that he's been working on his own ultimate move this entire time in order to confront Dabi correctly. By bonding both the cold and hot sides within his heart and channeling them in a constant basis, he's formed his own version of the Flashfire Fist technique (dubbed Phosphor) that his father uses. It's a move that fades away rather quickly and currently takes him a longer time to charge up, but it's meant to counter Dabi's heat directly.

Shoto wanted to develop this move to counter Dabi, and catch up with the advancements seen with the rest of his classmates, and takes this to the next level as it counters each of Dabi's hotter and hotter flames. As the fight between the Todoroki brothers ends, it's Shoto who is able to defeat his brother with a final blow of his true ultimate move branched from this new Flashfire Fist: Phosphor known as Great Glacial Aegir.

This completely covers the area and rest of the city in ice, and totally ices out Dabi to the point where the villain is brought down at the end of the episode. Shoto's new ultimate move was successful, and showcases that he's finally come to terms with his past and potential future as a hero in quite the literal way by finally finding a way to bond his two sides.