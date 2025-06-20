New My Hero Academia Figure Revisits Dark Deku (With Life-Sized Statue in Japan)

My Hero Academia’s eighth season will be its last as Studio BONES is preparing to say goodbye this fall to Class 1-A. While the end is nigh, the grand finale doesn’t mean that the superhero shonen series won’t revisit some of the classic characters and battles that put Kohei Horikoshi’s anime on the map. During the anime’s sixth season, Izuku Midoriya decides that to fight evil and keep Hero Society together, he would need to don a twisted outfit that routinely had fans referring to him as “Dark Deku.” Now, a new figure and a life-sized statue have arrived to honor this rough patch in Deku’s life.

The new figure arrives thanks to a recent My Hero Academia exhibit which honors the long-running series. Here’s how the shonen franchise describes this recreation of Dark Deku, “Sculptor WATANABE×REN was in charge of creating the 3D data based on a rough sketch of “Black Deku” drawn by Horikoshi-sensei for the “Horikoshi Kohei My Hero Academia Original Art Exhibition.” The 3D data of the “Black Deku” originally created for life-size has been condensed into a 1/7 scale figure with overwhelming volume and quality. Under the supervision of Horikoshi-sensei, the realistic sculpture of this figure staring straight at the viewer in a battle stance has been faithfully reproduced.” You can check out a first look below.

The Life-Sized Dark Deku

In Japan, a new exhibit highlighting the works of legendary manga artist Kohei Horikoshi is preparing to swing open its doors. The “Kohei Horikoshi My Hero Academia Original Art Exhibition” will be open from June 21st to August 31st at the Creative Museum Tokyo and has already shown off its life-sized version of Deku’s darker half. Unfortunately, the new statue hasn’t been confirmed to make its way to North America but the tinier figurine will be available worldwide.

Comic Natalie

A Dark Refresher Course

Deku took up this decidedly darker mantle as a result of Hero Society falling apart, as Shigaraki and the League of Villains wasted little time in freeing All For One and scores of imprisoned villains. Spending no time to rest and/or eat, Izuku was in a mad dash to save as many people as he could from the villains’ onslaught and his costume highlighted this fact.

Luckily for Midoriya, he was pulled back from the brink by his friends at UA Academy, assuring him that they could assist with shouldering the burden and aid him in the fight against All For One and Shigaraki. This led to the final battle currently taking place in the anime, seeing heroes and villains alike fall in battle and the future of Hero Society hanging in the balance. Returning this October, My Hero Academia’s anime adaptation will cover some major earth-shaking events should it follow the manga’s trajectory.

