My Hero Academia Trailer Shares New Look at Deku & Shigaraki’s Final Battle

My Hero Academia is now in the works on returning for the final season of its anime later this Fall, and the anime has shared a new look at the final battle between Izuku Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki with its latest trailer. My Hero Academia is gearing up to bring its TV anime run to a close after many years with Season 8, and with it is going to end the long war between the heroes and villains. Because after everything that happened in Season 7, Deku and the others have even more struggles to survive before it will all be over.

Videos by ComicBook.com

My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON is now in the works for a release later this October as part of the Fall 2025 anime schedule, and has officially released the first trailer for its final episodes. This newest trailer is the first look that we’ve gotten to see of the final season in motion since it was initially announced after the end of Season 7, and with it fans have gotten a new look at the final fight between Deku and Shigaraki has progressed since the massive cliffhanger the anime left us on last time. Check it out below.

Play video

When Is My Hero Academia Season 8 Come Out?

My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON has yet to confirm its concrete release date as of the time of this publication, but the anime will be airing sometime this October as part of the Fall 2025 anime schedule. The newest episodes will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll for fans outside of Japan, and it will feature a returning voice cast from the previous season (though it has yet to be revealed if fans will be introduced to new characters before it’s all over). But fans will get a new sneak peek at the final season soon too.

My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON has announced it will be taking the stage at Anime Expo 2025 on July 5th. Izuku Midoriya voice actors Justin Briner and Daiki Yamashita will be in attendance at a special panel for the final season with Shonen Jump editor Ryosuke Yoritomi, and it’s also been teased that series creator Kohei Horikoshi will also be sharing a special message with fans at the panel ahead of the anime’s final episodes. So there is going to be lots to look forward to for fans who happen to hit up the convention next month.

TOHO Animation

What to Know for My Hero Academia Final Season

My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON will be directed by a returning Naomi Nakayama for studio Bones with Yosuke Kuroda returning to handle the series’ scripts, Kenji Nagasaki serving as chief director, Yoshihiko Umakoshi and Hitomi Odashima providing the character designs, and Yuki Hayashi composing the music. The anime will be picking up right from where the seventh season left off as it’s going to be throwing Deku right back into the middle of the action as he’s now in a life or death fight against Shigaraki.

This wasn’t the only final battle that left fans on a cliffhanger following the end of My Hero Academia Season 7 either as the trailer also teases that we’re going to be jumping right back into the final fight between All Might and All For One. There’s no guarantee that either of them will make it out of the fight unscathed, and that’s going to be making for a very interesting finale. It’s yet to be revealed how many episodes this final season will run for, but when it comes to an end hopefully the anime also reaches a satisfying conclusion for fans.