My Hero Academia Cosplay Honors Deku Through Bodypaint Art

One awesome My Hero Academia cosplay has honored Izuku Midoriya’s journey as the hero Deku through some excellent bodypaint art! It’s been a long and winding road for Izuku Midoriya as he has first introduced to the series as a young crybaby who was willing to do whatever it took to accomplish his dream of becoming a hero. But as he continued through his journey, Izuku started to see just what kind of challenges and sacrifices he would need to make in order to really become the world’s greatest hero someday.

As Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series reaches the final battle of the Final Act, and as the anime readies to return with a six season later this year, it’s a great time to look back and see just how far the young Deku has come. There’s no better example of just how dedicated he is to his heroics than seeing him literally rip apart his own body to save others, but at the same time flows with a keen power. This specific take on battle damaged Deku has been brought to life in an awesome way thanks to some cool bodypaint cosplay from artist @sailorkayla on Instagram! Check it out below:

My Hero Academia will be returning for Season 6 of the anime later this October as part of the Fall 2022 anime schedule. It’s yet to be revealed exactly when we’ll get to see these new episodes, however, but what we do know is that Izuku and the pro heroes will be wrapped in the anime’s biggest fight yet. Declaring war on the Paranormal Liberation Front, the anime is getting ready for a huge battle that will change the course of all their lives forever.

As for the manga, it has gone far beyond this huge battle and is actually getting ready for a fight that seems even bigger! Izuku now finds himself at the center of a major new conflict with the villains, but the difference this time is that it’s going to be the final fight between the heroes and villains. Regardless of who actually does win at the end of the day, the end is coming.

Izuku needs to be ready for what’s next, but thankfully he’s gone far beyond the days where simply using One For All would shatter his bones. But what do you think? How have you felt about Deku’s growth over the years so far? What kind of future is really waiting for him? Let us know all of your thoughts on Izuku and everything My Hero Academia in the comments!