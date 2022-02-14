My Hero Academia Debuts Izuku’s New Final Act War Costume

My Hero Academia has officially revealed Izuku Midoriya’s new hero costume sported for the Final Act’s major hero and villain war! Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series has been spending the last few chapters setting the stage for a final conflict between the heroes and villains, and Izuku has gone through some of the most notable changes in the process. Not only did he have to be pulled from the brink following his vigilante stint at the beginning of the Final Act, but Izuku’s hero costume had been ruined as a result and needed to be replaced ahead of the final war.

With the newest chapter of the series officially kicking off the final battle between the heroes and villains, Izuku had made his final preparations. This included donning a brand new hero costume that has seen not only some very important continuing elements from the past, but also reveals some updates for this final conflict as Izuku has had to replace these parts after his darker fight. It’s a blend of the past and future he’ll need to carry him through the last phase of the series. Check it out below:

https://twitter.com/Valdezology/status/1493346081492672512?s=20&t=TadEYKFO_DUr458dgOWb9w

Chapter 343 of the series reveals that the heroes’ initial plan to catch All For One by surprise was to use Yuga Aoyama as a double traitor that would lure the villain to a secluded place and get the jump on him. Throughout all of this we get a good look at Izuku’s new hero costume that seems to feature a darker bit of detail as the parts of the costume that were black before now have a white outline while the main part of his new base costume seems like a darker shade of green overall. Unfortunately, we won’t know the full color scheme for a while.

What is important to note, however, is that Izuku is still carrying Gran Torino’s former scarf around his neck much like his vigilante days, but it’s nowhere near as long as it was before as it now forms a cape that gently sits on his shoulders. As for the rest of his look, he’s now sporting the replacement gloves that Hatsume was able to whip up in time. While it was confirmed they won’t be as effective in holding back One For All’s damage as the previous ones were, at least he can now fully throw himself into the battle that’s to come.

What do you think? How do you feel about Izuku Midoriya's new hero costume for the Final Act War? What are you hoping to see from the young hero as the war begins? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!