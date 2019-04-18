Funko’s Latest ‘My Hero Academia’ Deku Pop Figure Exclusive Arrives Tonight

Funko announced two exclusive My Hero Academia Deku Pop figures at New York Toy Fair back in February – the first being an awesome Full Cowl glow-in-the-dark version that is available to pre-order from Entertainment Earth at this very moment. Popularity has pushed that pre-order back until July, so you’ll want to act quickly when it comes to the second Deku Pop figure exclusive in the series. If you want to get your hands on one, here’s what you need to know…

The latest Hot Topic exclusive My Hero Academia Deku Pop figure is trickling out to stores starting today. We’re still waiting on an exact online launch time, but odds are it will be available to order right here starting between 11:30pm – 12am EST (8:30pm – 9pm PST) tonight, April 18th -19th. Ordinarily, Hot Topic Pop figures launch at midnight EST, but we have confirmation that their sister site BoxLunch is launching their exclusive Earth Day Wall-E Funko Pop figure tonight at 11:30pm EST, so Hot Topic might follow suit. It’s probably best to check at both times just to be on the safe side. If and when we do get the confirmation from Hot Topic, we will update this post with the new info.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Odds are the Deku Pop figure will sell out quickly, but you can be sure that plenty of them will make their way to eBay after the launch. If you’re willing to pay the markup, you’ll find them listed here along with the previously released Battle Deku Hot Topic exclusive figure.

On a related note, Monopoly recently went Plus Ultra with a version based on the wildly popular My Hero Academia anime, and it definitely puts a Quirky spin on the classic board game. The goal is to build your own team of heroes from the students and faculty of Class 1-A, and engage in a “real-life battle simulation that will hone your buying, selling, and trading Quirks”.

You can reserve a copy of My Hero Academia Monopoly right here at Entertainment Earth for $39.99 with shipping slated for May. The features of the game include the following:

A custom-illustrated gameboard features 22 spaces named after Class 1-A standouts, including Izuku Midoriya, Shoto Todoroki, Tsuyu Asui, and more—each with their own Title Deed card and property value.

Invest in these students as well as our notable faculty members: Eraserhead, Recovery Girl, Present Mic, and Midnight, in order to display Rewards and Trophies that will indebt opponents for occupying your spaces.

Go Beyond! and Plus Ultra! cards provide fortuitous occasions that can either be advantageous, or an obstacle, to your standing.

Prepare to be taxed by Battle Lost or Ambush mishaps that will cost you progress.

Consider relying on Endeavor and Backdraft to multiply your effect on the competition.

The tokens include: Eraserhead’s Visor, Grenade Glove, Deku’s Mask, Dummy Bomb, Shigaraki’s Hand, and UA Sigil

For the uninitiated, My Hero Academia started as a manga created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. The series was adapted into a very popular anime series produced by Studio Bones in 2016.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.